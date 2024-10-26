Man seriously injured after being struck by box truck in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a box truck in Chelsea on Saturday morning.

According to Chelsea police, around 6:15 a.m. officers responded to Beecham St near the Everett Line for reports of a motorized type scooter struck by a box truck.

Upon arrival, officers found the operator of the scooter, a 31-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. First aid was provided on the scene before he was transported to MGH Boston.

The truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.

Initial findings show the truck and bicyclist were both traveling toward Everett at the time of the accident.

No charges are being filed at this time and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

