‘Complicated medical issue’ leads to increased police presence in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — A “complicated medical issue” prompted a large police presence in a Stoneham neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

The Stoneham Police Department warned of increased activity involving officers, Stoneham firefighters, and Armstrong Ambulance on Morgan Avenue.

Police said there was no danger to the community and said the incident was “limited to one residence.”

The public is urged to avoid the area.

Police said additional information would be released when it becomes available.

There is an increased police presence on Morgan Ave as officers are attending to a complicated medical issue with the... Posted by Stoneham Police Department on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group