Man rushed to hospital after being pulled from lake in Stow

STOW, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital after emergency crews pulled him from the water at a lake in Stow on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a person who had fallen into Lake Boon around 11:30 a.m. learned the man was no longer able to be seen above the water, according to Interim Fire Chief Barry Evers and Police Chief Michael Sallese.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 70-year-old man in the water, who was being assisted by a bystander. CPR was administered before he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man’s condition and his name hasn’t been released.

Lake Boon is about one-and-a-half miles long, covering about 163 acres in the towns of Stow and Hudson.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

