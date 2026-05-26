Man pleads not guilty, says wife’s shooting death was accidental

BOSTON — A Winthrop man accused of killing his wife pleaded not guilty, claiming the shooting death of his wife was an accident.

According to the prosecution, on Sunday, May 24, around 8:30 a.m. police received a call that a person had been shot.

When officer responded, they found 47-year-old Jacklyn Berry in her bed suffering from a gunshot wound.

Her husband, Sean Brewer, was in the home and claimed when the police arrived that he was sweeping his bedroom before church when he found items their bedroom that did not belong to him, including a jacket with a firearm in the pocket

Brewer allegedly took the firearm out to ask his wife about it. He claimed to police that he didn’t touch the trigger, and the firearm spontaneously went off.

Brewer has a lengthy criminal record including a pending case for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

Brewer has been ordered to have no contact with anyone from the apartment and to stay away from the area where the incident happened.

He’s expected back in court in June.

“Jackie was sweet, loyal, loving, and kind. She was a nurturer. She was a proud sister, daughter, and auntie, niece, friend and cousin to so many,” the Berry family said in a statement.

“Words cannot express the devastating impact of this loss on all of us. The world is a little less bright today because she’s gone. Jackie, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days.”

The Berry family has established a fundraiser for her funeral costs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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