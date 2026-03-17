Man killed in hit-and-run after fight in parking lot near Mass. restaurant, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 28-year-old man has died in a weekend hit-and-run after he was involved in a fight in a parking lot near a Brockton restaurant, the district attorney confirmed Tuesday.

Lianes Brandao died after he was run over by a motor vehicle early Sunday morning, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement.

At approximately 3:55 a.m. Sunday, police officers on routine patrol found Brandao injured and on the ground in the parking lot behind Cardoso Café and beside the Royal Fuel Gas station, at Lincoln Street and West Railroad Avenue.

An ambulance took Brandao to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was then flown to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Cruz said.

Before he was struck, Brandao had been involved in a fight with several other people, according to witnesses and video surveillance from the scene, Cruz said.

The people left the scene, and some time after, Brandao was run over by a motor vehicle that then left the scene, Cruz said.

Investigators identified the vehicle that left the scene as a 2013 gray Jeep Compass. Cruz said police later interviewed the driver at the police station.

It was unclear on Tuesday if the driver would face charges.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of Brandao’s death.

State Police detectives assigned to Cruz’s office are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit at 508-894-2584.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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