Man killed in Avon industrial accident identified

AVON, Mass. — The man killed in an industrial accident in Avon on Tuesday has been identified.
David Morais, 28, of West Roxbury, died after the accident occurred when he was moving a stack of plywood at the Materia Millwork, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said.
The man suffered a serious head injury.
Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were called in to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
