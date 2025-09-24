Man dead after industrial accident in Avon

AVON, Mass. — A deadly industrial accident in Avon is under investigation.

Members of the Avon Police and Fire Departments responded to a business on Bodwell Street shortly before 3:00 p.m. for the reported incident involving a man with a head injury.

First responders located a man inside suffering from a fatal injury. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were called in to investigate.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

