Man killed after being struck by car in Big Y parking lot in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A man was killed after being struck by a car in the Big Y parking lot in Northampton on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the collision took place around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a vehicle traveling west along the roadway in front of the grocery store struck a 77-year-old man.

The victim was walking with his back to the vehicle along the roadway next to the sidewalk when he was struck, according to investigators.

The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old Northampton woman, remained on scene. Her license was immediately suspended as is required by state law in motor vehicle fatalities under investigation.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing by Northampton Police, and State Police detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

