Man injured after stabbing in Worcester, no arrests made

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person was injured in a stabbing early Monday morning in Worcester.

According to police, officers responded around 12:42 a.m. to an apartment on Columbus Street for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with wounds to the face and neck. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

No arrests have been made, but a suspect is expected to be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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