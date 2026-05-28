Man injured after officer-involved shooting in NH

MILTON, NH — A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Milton, NH.

According to the NH Attorney General’s office, the incident happened when Farmington police were called to an address on Elm Street.

Upon arrival, they found a man barricaded inside his car with what appeared to be a handgun.

During the officers’ interaction with the male, gunshots were fired, and the adult male was injured.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

There is no known threat to the public at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group