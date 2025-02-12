Man indicted on murder charge in connection with deadly shooting in Plymouth parking lot

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man has been indicted on a slew of charges in connection with the shooting death of another man in a parking lot in Plymouth last year, authorities announced Wednesday.

David Jerome, 24, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges including murder, reckless endangerment of a child, unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, threat to commit a crime, three counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault using a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a large capacity weapon or large capacity feeding device in the death of 41-year-old Brent Berkeley, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the Middle Street parking lot in downtown Plymouth found Berkeley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Cruz’s office said.

Plymouth Parking lot shooting

Berkeley was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Berkeley and Jerome were involved in a “minor traffic incident” and a physical altercation between the two ensued before the shooting, Cruz’s office noted.

During his initial arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Kusmin said, “This defendant, by his own admission, was texting on his phone when he banged his vehicle into or rear-ended the victim’s vehicle. There were words exchanged and some witnesses and this defendant indicate that Brent Berkeley did make physical contact, punching this defendant in the face.”

Jerome also had his 18-month-old son in a car seat at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

Witnesses at the scene identified Jerome and he was arrested by Plymouth police.

Jerome will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court at a later date.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group