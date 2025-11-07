Man hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a vehicle in Dedham early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Harris and High streets just after 5 a.m. found a 66-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Dedham Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t see if the driver involved is facing charges.

State police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting Dedham police with the investigation.

