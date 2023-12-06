Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Tuesday night.
Police say an adult male victim was shot near 28 Lexington Street around 6:17 p.m.
He was rushed to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0200.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
