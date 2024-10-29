Man hospitalized following daytime shooting in Charlestown

BOSTON — Officers converged on Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood Tuesday after they say several shots were fired in broad daylight.

According to police, a 911 caller reported a shooting in the area of 20 Polk Street around 4 p.m.

Arriving officers initially believed that no person was shot, but authorities say a man with several gunshot wounds drove himself to a hospital outside the city.

He was then transported back to a Boston trauma hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Ballistic evidence could be seen scattered about the street.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group