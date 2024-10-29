Man hospitalized following daytime shooting in Charlestown

BOSTON — Officers converged on Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood Tuesday after they say several shots were fired in broad daylight.
According to police, a 911 caller reported a shooting in the area of 20 Polk Street around 4 p.m.
Arriving officers initially believed that no person was shot, but authorities say a man with several gunshot wounds drove himself to a hospital outside the city.
He was then transported back to a Boston trauma hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Ballistic evidence could be seen scattered about the street.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
