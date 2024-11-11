Man hospitalized after shooting at Worcester home has died, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man hospitalized after a shooting at a Worcester home last week has died.

Officers responding to a reported domestic incident at a home on Gingerbread Trail just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 7 found a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The female victim was pronounced dead while the male was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The man died a short time late.

In a statement, police said, “Because it is a domestic incident, we can release only limited information.”

“Oh my gosh, it’s frightening,” neighbor Arlette Lynch said. “It’s scary right in our own neighborhood.”

One neighbor who did not want to be identified, tells us, she woke up to the sound of a woman screaming.

The names of the man and woman have not been released yet and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

