Woman dead, man hospitalized after incident at Worcester home, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized following an incident at a home in Worcester early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic incident at a home on Gingerbread Trail just after 2 a.m. found a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The female victim was pronounced dead while the male was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Their names haven’t been released.

In a statement, police said, “Because it is a domestic incident, we can release only limited information.”

Police noted that there was no danger to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

