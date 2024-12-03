Man hospitalized after massive house fire in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A man has been hospitalized after a massive house fire in Middleboro.

Firefighters received a call at 9:16 p.m. on Monday night for a fire at a two-story home on Locust St. in South Middleborough. Upon arrival, crews found the roof engulfed in flames with shooting smoke billowing into the sky.

The only occupant of the home, a 67-year-old male, was rescued near a side entrance. He was transported by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Firefighters worked into the night to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group