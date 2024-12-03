Crews battle massive house fire in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — Crews battled a roaring house fire in Middleboro Monday night.

Flames engulfed the roof of the Locust Street before 11:00 p.m. shooting smoke billowing into the sky.

It was not immediately clear if people were injured.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

