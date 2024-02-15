Man hospitalized after being extricated from wreckage of rollover crash on I-95 in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A Lawrence man was hospitalized after being extricated from the wreckage of a rollover crash that snarled Thursday morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Woburn, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 53 around 6:15 a.m. found a 2014 GMC Sierra resting on its side and debris scattered in the travel lanes, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, who state police identified as a 24-year-old man, was pulled from the truck by firefighters and taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

The driver of a Ford Transit van also involved in the crash, a 41-year-old Lynnfield man, wasn’t hurt.

The crash backed up traffic for miles while crews worked to clear the scene.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed against either of the drivers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

