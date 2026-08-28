Investigation underway after one person dead, man arrested Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a woman was pronounced dead following an alleged assault, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The incident occurred around 12:20 PM when Framingham police were dispatched to a residence on Waverly Street for reports of an assault and an unresponsive woman.

Framingham fatal assault Police cruisers on Waverly Street in Framingham Thursday night, Aug. 27, 2026.

Once there, officers found a 33-year-old woman; she was pronounced deceased. A 43-year-old man, Flavio Alcantra Dias, was arrested in connection to the incident. He faces a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

According to police, the victim and suspect were known to each other.

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An investigation remains ongoing, and Dias will be arraigned tomorrow in Framingham District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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