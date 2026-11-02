Man in frog costume arrested with loaded gun at Seekonk Halloween party

SEEKONK, Mass. — A man wearing a ‘green frog costume’ was arrested after police said officers found a loaded gun while responding to a Halloween party in Seekonk early Sunday morning.

According to Seekonk police, officers were first called to a home on Reservoir Street around 1:45 a.m. for a noise complaint.

Upon arrival, officers found a large Halloween party underway, and police said the homeowner cooperated and agreed to reduce the noise.

A short time later, officers were called back to the same home for a reported physical disturbance.

Police said the homeowner told officers that several people at the party were unknown to him and asked for help removing them.

Officers cleared the scene again but were called back for a third time after receiving a report of a man brandishing a firearm.

Investigators identified the suspect as 23-year-old Isaiah Q. Gonsalves of Central Falls, Rhode Island, who police said was wearing a “green frog costume.”

Officers located a loaded Glock 30 firearm and took Gonsalves into custody without incident.

Gonsalves faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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