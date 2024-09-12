Man found with ‘major burns’ near Boston hotel, police say

BOSTON — A man was found suffering from “major burns” near a hotel in Boston on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a person on fire at Park Plaza behind the Four Seasons Hotel just before 8:15 a.m. located a burn victim, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Boston burn victim

A Boston Police Department spokesperson says they’re investigating whether or not the incident was politically motivated.

No further information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

