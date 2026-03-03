Man found guilty of first-degree murder of Salem State student in 1986

SALEM, Mass. — 40 years after the body of a Salem State woman was found on the side of the road in Beverly, a man has been found guilty of her murder.

67-year-old John Carey was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Claire Gravel in 1986. Her body was discovered on the side of Route 128 in Beverly on June 29, 1986. She was found strangled to death.

The night before she was found, Gravel allegedly played softball in Salem and later celebrated at Major Magleashes bar on Washington Street with friends.

A Massachusetts State Police investigator told Boston 25 at the time that she left the bar around 1 a.m. however a man told investigators he had given Claire a ride to her apartment. No one saw her arrive home that night, and the account was never verified.

Other witnesses told investigators a woman matching Claire’s description was seen out front of Major Magleashes after it closed, arguing with a man before getting into a car.

When Carey was charged with Gravel’s murder, he was already serving a 20-year sentence for the attempted murder (strangulation) and house invasion for an unrelated case.

Carey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26. A first-degree murder conviction in Massachusetts most automatically carries a life sentence with no parole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

