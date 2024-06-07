Man flown to hospital with serious injuries after large oil fire on Cape Cod

A man on the Cape had to be flown to Boston to be treated for his life-threatening injuries after a fire fueled by released oil.

Barnstable police responded to a reported fire or explosion at 105 Fernfoc Street in Hyannis around 2:33 p.m., Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke said. A responding officer determined a person was still inside the burning building.

Firefighters removed the man inside and placed him inside an ambulance before whisking him away via MedFlight to a Boston hospital to be treated for his serious injuries.

Burke says the fire began after a waste oil storage tank failed, releasing a large amount of oil and fluids.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the Town of Barnstable Health and Public Works Departments were engaged limit the released oil.

The fire and explosion is under investigation by State Troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Barnstable Police Department, and the Hyannis Fire Department.

