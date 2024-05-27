Man flown to hospital after being hit by car that may have been doing donuts in Brockton, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — A young man was flown to a hospital in Boston after he was struck by a car that may have been doing donuts in a parking lot in Brockton early Monday morning, authorities said.

“We like to just come here and chill,” said Jovan Cruz. “Just make friends and show each other’s cars off. We don’t like to start trouble. It’s just some people who do that, making it look bad for us.”

Officers responding to a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the area of 696 Crescent Street just before 1:15 a.m. found a 20-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department.

Cruz said he drove in just as the suspect vehicle was exiting at a high rate of speed.

“I just saw a lot of commotion, people screaming,” Cruz said. “There was like everyone surrounding a car. I think they were helping pull out a guy from under the car.”

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center and then airlifted to Boston for additional treatment.

Cruz said his understanding of what happened centered around a small number of vehicles that were doing ‘doughnuts’ in the lot. One of these, he said, hit the young man and took off.

“Police are investigating whether drivers were performing donuts with their vehicles in the parking lot when one of the vehicles swung around and hit the victim,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Video from the scene showed the parking lot roped off with yellow police tape and clothing on the ground.

Police say they have not identified any suspects in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brockton police.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

