Man facing vehicular homicide charge in connection with deadly crash in Reading

READING, Mass. — A man is facing serious charges as a result of an investigation into May’s deadly crash in Reading.

Nashason Mutugi, 26, of Reading, is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide, failure to stop, marked lanes violation and unsafe passing after he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Hopkins Streets.

His 2006 gray Volvo XC70 was traveling southbound on Main Street around 10:06 p.m. on May 3 at a high rate of speed when it hit a 2014 green Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on Hopkins Street.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Ford then spun into traffic traveling northbound on Main Street, colliding with a 2014 gray Audi Q7. The Volvo collided with a 2018 gray Toyota RAV4 after the initial collision.

A passenger from the RAV4 was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

At a show cause hearing held today before the clerk magistrate in Woburn District Court, probable cause was found to issue a criminal complaint for the charges in connection with this crash, according to police.

Mutugi is scheduled to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on October 8.

“It’s vital that we investigate serious incidents thoroughly, especially when a life is lost, in the best interests of justice,” Reading Police Chief David Clark said. “Thank you to our community for its patience.”

