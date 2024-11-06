Man facing slew of drug, firearm charges after monthslong investigation in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — A Lawrence man is facing a slew of drug trafficking and firearm charges after a 4-monthlong investigation from the Methuen Police Department U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Cross Border Initiative.

Kelvin Alvarez Pimental, 36, of Lawrence was arrested following the monthlong investigation that started in June. Police began receiving numerous complaints of suspected drug trafficking activities within the areas of Oakland Avenue.

Street Crimes Detectives & U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Cross Border Initiative gathered enough evidence that identified Pimental as a suspect, issuing a search warrant on Thursday, October 31. They found 21 grams of cocaine, 39 grams of crack cocaine, 46 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, $15,359 in cash, a 9mm handgun, and 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Pimental was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in Fentanyl (Over 36 Grams)

Distribution of a Class A Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Distribution of a Class B Substance

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

“The arrest of Alvarez Pimental is a testament to the collaborative work among our Street Crimes Unit and the DEA’s Cross Border Initiative, whose dedication has directly improved the safety and quality of life in our community,” said Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara. “This case underscores our commitment to addressing and combating narcotics distribution networks that threaten the well-being of our residents.”

After being arranged on Monday, November 4, Pimental is being held on bail until his dangerousness hearing on November 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

