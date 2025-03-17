Man facing OUI charge after 5 injured in 3-car crash that sent vehicle careening into Boston home

BOSTON — A man was arrested after five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that sent one vehicle careening into the front of a home in Boston on Sunday night.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was expected to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 314 Faneuil Street in the city’s Brighton section just before 7:40 p.m. found a Nissan Rogue lodged up against a home, as well as two other damaged vehicles, police said

Brighton

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed the wrecked vehicles being towed away from the scene.

Five people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

