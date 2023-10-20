Man facing murder charge in death of another man found bleeding on sidewalk outside Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another man who was found bleeding on the sidewalk outside of a home in Lawrence earlier this month, prosecutors announced Friday.

Kristopher Graciale, 36, of Haverhill, pleaded not guilty Friday in Lawrence District Court to a charge of murder in the death of Nathan Mucci, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Lawrence Acting Police Chief Michael McCarthy.

Officers responding to the area of Chandler Street just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 8 found Mucci unresponsive on the sidewalk outside a residence bleeding from a significant head injury, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later obtained evidence linking Mucci’s injuries to Graciale, according to Tucker and McCarthy.

Graciale was ultimately tracked down in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Graciale is being held without bail. He is due back in court for a pretrial conference on Nov. 21.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

