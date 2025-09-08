Man facing multiple charges after police pursuit ends in crash involving cruiser in Abington

A man is facing several charges after a police pursuit ending in a crash in Abington.

According to police, on September 7th, around 5:30 p.m. crews received three separate calls reporting an erratic operator swerving while entering Abington from Holbrook.

The vehicle was later confirmed to have been stolen and had also been reported traveling into Weymouth before turning back toward Abington. The operator, later identified as Michael Lydon,43, from Holbrook was reported to be traveling into oncoming traffic, running red lights, and involved in a hit-and-run incident prior to officers’ arrival.

Officers located the vehicle on Centre Avenue in the area of Cottage Street, where it was observed with heavy front-end damage.

Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop; however, Lydon failed to stop and continued traveling along Centre Avenue toward Plymouth Street and into Rockland.

As vehicle passed through the intersection near Stop & Shop, it nearly collided with a vehicle exiting the parking lot.

That vehicle then struck an Abington Police cruiser, causing the cruiser to veer into the oncoming lane, where it subsequently collided with another motor vehicle that was stationary on Centre Avenue.

A fourth call regarding Lydon driving erratically was received in Rockland in the area of Central Street and West Water Street.

A second Abington Police officer observed Lydon in his vehicle near Central Street and Plymouth Street and attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop.

Lydon failed to stop and continued traveling on Plymouth Street toward North Avenue.

The vehicle later spun out near the intersection of North Avenue and Adams Street, where Lydon fled on foot.

Lydon was arrested following a brief foot pursuit, during which a discarded firearm was located.

The firearm was later determined to be an airsoft pellet gun. Officers observed Lydon under the influence of an impairing substance, and he was transported to an area hospital.

Lyon was found to have three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Lydon is facing several charges, including failure to stop for a police officer, operating to endanger, resisting arrest, OUI drugs, operating on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a red light, and speeding.

Two vehicle occupants and one Abington Police officer were also transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

