Man facing more than a dozen charges in connection with Brockton chase, police shootout

BROCKTON, Mass. — Prosecutors have announced more than a dozen charges against a man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout in Brockton early Sunday morning.

Jailson Manuel Andrade, 44, is expected to be arraigned on charges including two counts of assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, possessing an untraceable firearm, possessing ammunition without a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failing to stop or yield, speeding, and marked lanes violation, according to court documents obtained by Boston 25.

According to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, the incident began just after 2 a.m. when Brockton police attempted to stop a white SUV connected to a gunshots investigation from last week.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Spring and Moraine streets, where surveillance video shows the vehicle spinning out before the suspect, later identified as Andrade, exited and opened fire on officers.

Police returned fire, striking Andrade in the shoulder. Officers then rendered aid and took him into custody.

Brockton police investigation Brockton police investigation

As of Monday morning, Andrade remained hospitalized. It wasn’t immediately clear when he’ll face a judge.

Two Brockton police officers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet entered a nearby home and grazed a 71‑year‑old man who was sleeping inside. His family says he is expected to be OK.

Detectives remained on scene for several hours, collecting evidence.

The DA’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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