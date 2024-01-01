Man facing manslaughter charge after woman shot to death in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after a 26-year-old woman was shot to death in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve.

Tyler Cook, 26, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on a charge of manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of Sophia Bonfiglio, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at an apartment on Amherst Street in Manchester around 2 p.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Bonfiglio was taken to Elliot Hospital, where she was pronounced dead after undergoing treatment for several hours.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Tuesday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

