Man facing DUI charges after crash on Mass. Pike leaves 2 construction workers with serious injuries

BOSTON — A man is facing drunken driving charges after an overnight crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike left two construction workers with serious injuries.

Troopers responding to a report of a serious crash on the westbound side of Interstate 90 at the Beacon Street overpass in Boston around 2:30 a.m. found a Nissan Pathfinder that had entered a work zone and struck an elevated scissor lift that had two workers on it, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At the time of the crash, state police said the left lane was open for travel while the center and right lanes on the highway were closed to accommodate construction work.

Both workers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to state police.

The operator of the Nissan Pathfinder, identified as Pedro Campos, 32, of Wellesley Hills, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation.

Campos is expected to be arraigned at Brighton District Court on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

