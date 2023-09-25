Man facing charges in connection with assaults of four Berklee students

BOSTON — A man is being summonsed to appear in court in connection with multiple attacks of students at Berklee College of Music in Boston over the weekend.

Police said four students were assaulted at three separate locations near the school Saturday night between 5 and 5:45.

According to Berklee Police, the first assault occurred outside of a Dunkin’ at 153 Massachusetts Ave.

Police believe the same suspect went on to assault three more Berklee students in a one block radius.

Two of those incidents happened on Haviland Street and one happened outside of the Symphony Mart at 1130 Boylston Street.

Berklee College of Music freshman Michaela Holman told Boston 25 News that she witnessed the first attack.

She described it as random and unprovoked.

“It was just surprising because we were in a big group,” said Michaela Holman. “Everyone was confused because we were all facing one way and he came and pushed everyone from the back.”

Students later got a public safety advisory through text and email with a picture of the man they were looking for.

“We got back here we walked inside we checked our emails. We were like, the person in this email just walked by us!,” said Berklee student Asher Roseman.

Asher Roseman and Naomi Stefens believe they saw the suspect before police caught up with him.

“He looked like he was in a rush but kind of aggressively going that way,” said Stefens. “It was strange to see him back in the area right next to where it happened.”

Berklee Police said they eventually located the suspect near the campus about six hours later and issued him a summons to appear in court.

Students received a follow-up alert updating them on the investigation and acknowledging the potential impact on their sense of safety and security on campus.

“Incidents such as this are not common on and around campus but when they do occur they can cause stress and negatively impact our community’s sense of safety and security,” said a school spokesperson.

Police have not provided information on the nature of each attack, but authorities said none of the victims went to the hospital.

The suspect has not yet been named by police.

Officials haven’t said why he was not formally taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

