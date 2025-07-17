Man facing animal cruelty charge after dog left tied to trash can in extreme heat

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after he allegedly left a dog tied to a trash can in the extreme heat in Attleboro.

The dog was found outside of 101 Park Street on Wednesday morning, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

That address is located a short distance from Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Investigators believe the dog was left alone in the heat, tied to the trash can for more than two hours, with only what appeared to be a Styrofoam dish of water.

Police released a surveillance image of a man who was seen walking the dog around 9 a.m. Wednesday, asking the public if they recognized him.

In an update on Thursday morning, police said that they had identified and charged the pictured individual with cruelty to animals. His name wasn’t released.

Much of Massachusetts, including Bristol County, was under a heat advisory on Wednesday. Forecasters warned of heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees.

The dog is now being cared for by animal control.

The suspect will be called to court to face a judge at a later time.

An investigation is ongoing.

