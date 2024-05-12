DA investigating suspected drowning of man after canoe capsizes in Halifax

HALIFAX, Mass. — A man is dead after a canoe he was using capsized in Halifax Sunday morning, the Plymouth Country District Attorney’s office says.

Halifax police received a 911 call just before 11:00 am from the boat ramp at 47 White Island Road after a canoe capsized, throwing two adults and two children into the water, Plymouth DA Tim Cruz says. When members of the Halifax police and fire department arrived, one of the adults and the two children had made their way back to the shore but the man was still missing in the water.

Halifax first responders, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Dive Team, and several local fire departments combed the water until the man was found around 12:42 p.m.

The man was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim is not being identified at this time, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group