Man, dog dead after being struck by car in New Hampshire town

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a man and his dog were fatally struck by a car in a town in New Hampshire on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in Somersworth near Old Rochester Road and Hickory Lane just after 4:30 p.m. found an unconscious man in the road, according to the Somersworth Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. His dog was also found dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained in the area and was said to be cooperative with investigators.

In a news release, police noted, "The operator of the vehicle was determined not to be impaired."

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131.

