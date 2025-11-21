Man dies while working at Cape Cod cranberry bog, police say

BOURNE, Mass. — A worker was killed in an incident involving heavy machinery at a cranberry bog on Cape Cod on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a workplace accident at the cranberry bogs behind 1054 County Road in Bourne just before 8:30 a.m. found a man pinned under work equipment, according to the Bourne Police Department.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the 71-year-old victim, identified only as a resident of Bourne, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man had been operating a piece of equipment in the bogs when it rolled over on top of him, leaving him pinned.

In a statement, officials said, "The Bourne Police Department’s collective thoughts are with the family, friends, and co-workers of the victim in this incident."

There were no additional details immediately available.

Bourne police, Massachusetts State Police, and OSHA are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

