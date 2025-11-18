Man dies days after attack in Framingham, arrest made

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A man is dead two days after he was allegedly attacked in Framingham, officials say.

Craig West, 39, is being charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, as well as assault and battery on a person over 60, the Middlesex County District Attorney announced, Monday.

The alleged attack took place on Concord Street, shortly before 5 p.m. on November 15, officials say.

The Framingham Police responded to the area after a witness called 911. Once on scene, they located 64-year-old Oezel Sari suffering injuries from the attack, according to the DA.

Sari was responsive at the time police arrived on scene, but died Monday at Tufts Medical Center, according to officials.

“Video surveillance recovered at the scene allegedly showed Craig West and another individual approach the victim. West allegedly physically assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene,” the DA said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has been tasked with determining the cause of death.

West is expected to be arraigned in Framingham District Court, Tuesday, according to the DA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group