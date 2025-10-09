Man dies days after being injured in skydiving incident in western Mass.

ORANGE, Mass. — A man has died days after he was injured in a skydiving incident in western Massachusetts, officials said Thursday.

62-year-old Robert Szabo of Connecticut was hospitalized after an accident while he was skydiving at the Orange Municipal Airport in Orange on Saturday, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Szabo was rushed to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester where he remained until he passed away on Tuesday night, the DA’s office says.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

The deadly incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the Orange Police Department, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

