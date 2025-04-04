Man dies at Boston hospital nearly a week after New Hampshire fire

GRAFTON, N.H. — A man died at a Boston hospital nearly a week after he was pulled from a fire in New Hampshire, officials said.

Gary Herschel, 73, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital after a fire broke out at 213 Spectacle Pond Road in Grafton on Friday, March 28, according to New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Grafton Fire Chief Alan Gove, and Grafton Police Chief Mitchell Briggs.

Herschel passed away from his injuries on Thursday. His official cause and manner of death are pending.

While the investigation into the fire is active and ongoing, Toomey said authorities believe the fire was accidental and involved a wood stove.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact Toomey’s office at 603-223-4289.

