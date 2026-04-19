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Man airlifted to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Lowell

By Boston 25 News Staff
Man airlifted to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Lowell
By Boston 25 News Staff

LOWELL, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Lowell after a man was shot multiple times, requiring him to be airlifted to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, when police responded to Chestnut Street to reports of gunshots.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a hospital in Boston for evaluation. Police say his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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