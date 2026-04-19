Man airlifted to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Lowell after a man was shot multiple times, requiring him to be airlifted to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, when police responded to Chestnut Street to reports of gunshots.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a hospital in Boston for evaluation. Police say his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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