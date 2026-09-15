Man dies after canoe overturns at pond in Oxford

OXFORD, Mass. — A man is dead after a canoe carrying two people overturned while the men were fishing on Lowes Pond in Oxford.

According to police, around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers received a 911 caller where the caller stated that a man had emerged from the woods adjacent to his home, which abuts Lowes Pond, and was looking for help.

The man told the resident that he and a friend had been fishing in a canoe when the canoe overturned.

He said his friend did not make it out of the water.

Police, fire, EMS, rescue, and dive personnel from multiple agencies responded to the area to assist with the emergency.

Oxford firefighters and police officers located a man in the water.

The man was brought to shore, where emergency personnel immediately began providing medical treatment.

Both individuals were transported to UMass Memorial Hospital in Webster.

The man who was recovered from the water was later transported to UMass University Campus in Worcester, where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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