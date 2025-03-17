Man dies after being struck by car in Framingham, police say

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian accident in the area of 17 Winthrop Street found a Framingham man in his 60s lying on the ground with serious injuries, according to police.

Lifesaving efforts were started and the man was transported to MetroWest Medical Center, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this time.

Officials say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. It is unclear if they will face any charges.

The incident remains under investigation by Framingham Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

