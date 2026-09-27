Nor’easter batters North Shore, sending sailboats aground in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A nor’easter continues to batter the North Shore with high winds and rain, but some sailboats in Marblehead are taking the brunt of it.

Boston 25 News witnessed sailboats being tossed around near the Boston Yacht Club early Sunday afternoon.

One sailboat ended up ashore at Riverhead Beach on Sunday. A small boat could also be seen slamming against the Ocean Avenue Causeway.

“It’s a shame that people’s boats are going aground,” Bryan Burns said.

Over in Nahant, kite surfers were catching extreme air while taking advantage of gnarly wind and waves at the beach Sunday morning.

Nahant officials have closed all of the beaches to recreational activities until Tuesday.

Rory O’Donnell said his surf lesson was canceled at Nahant Beach Sunday, but he still wanted to check out the waves.

“I’m glad I’m not surfing right now,” O’Donnell said. “I’m absolutely drenched. It’s coming down and it’s coming down parallel.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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