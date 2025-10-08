Local

Man dead after single motorcycle crash in Fall River

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A man is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Fall River.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, crews responded to a single fatal motorcycle crash just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday on Route 24 at exit 2 in Fall River.

Upon arrival, police located the operator of the motorcycle on the grass near a highway crash barrier.

The operator, identified as 51-year-old Scott Langlois of New Bedford, was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police located the motorcycle in the median of the off-ramp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

