Man dead after falling from roof in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — A man is dead after falling from a roof in Danvers early this morning.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, Danvers Police Department responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. to find an individual had fallen from a roof on Briarwood Drive.

The worker was employed by a Salem, New Hampshire-based roofing company, and was transported to Beverly Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

In addition to Danvers Police, the incident response included the fire department, State Police, MSP Crime Scene Services Section, MSP Danvers, the MSP Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County DA’s office, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

OSHA has opened an investigation on the incident, according to a DOL spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

