Man dead after early morning shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in Mattapan early Sunday morning.

According to Boston Police, officers responded to the area of 849 Cummins Highway around 1:05 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group