Man dead after crash in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. — A man is dead after a crash in Westport on Monday night.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, around 11 p.m., officers received a 911 call for a car off the road in the area of 591 Horseneck Road in Westport.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 2018 Dodge Challenger overturned in the woodline with one person inside.

The operator, identified as 36-year-old Zane Martin of Warren, RI, was extricated from the car and pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and additional information is not being provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

