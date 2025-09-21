Man dead after crash into MBTA bus in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A man is dead after a head-on crash into an MBTA bus in Lynn on Sunday morning.

According to Transit Police, around 4:30 a.m., an MBTA bus was traveling on the Route 107 bridge on Western Ave A 2016 Honda Civic traveling in the opposite direction crossed over the double yellow line into the path of travel of the MBTA bus and crashed head-on into the bus.

The operator of the Honda, a 41-year-old man, died from his injuries sustained during the crash.

The operator of the MBTA bus was not injured, and the bus was not carrying any passengers.

“On behalf of the Transit Police Department and the entire MBTA organization, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of the decedent, Transit Police said in a statement. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

